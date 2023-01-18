Members of the Cullman High School Theatre Department were named Best in Show at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer High School Theatre Festival held at Troy University.
Theatre Director and Fine Arts Teacher Wayne Cook spoke highly of this recognition during the Cullman City Schools Board Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
"There's not a better award, this is the top for us. We're very thankful," Cook said.
Six students were present at the board meeting to represent the entire 45 member group and were recognized for this accomplishment.
The group is currently seeking sponsors to donate funds that will allow them to attend the Southeast Theatre Conference in Lexington, Ky. in March — a first for the school.
In addition to sponsorships, the group will be selling tickets to their "send off show" on Feb. 24 in the CHS auditorium. One ticket holder will be selected to win a $1,000 cash prize at the performance.
Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff also told the board that a recent donation made by state Sen. Garlan Gudger would be used to provide funding for several projects and materials at the district's various schools. These include: increasing safety measures at CHS, sensory activities for younger students, STEM instructional material, books for the district's book vending machines and replacing the sliding doors at the entrance of Cullman City Primary School.
Kallhoff also reminded those in attendance that the district's first of three community meetings was set to begin next Monday, Jan. 23, at Terri Pines at 5:30 pm. A 6 p.m. meeting at West Elementary will be held the following day and a 5:30 p.m. meeting held Monday, Jan. 30 at the Cullman High School Tillman Hall will conclude the meeting.
During the course of these meetings, Kallhoff said that school leaders will be gathering feedback in six key areas — student safety and support, technology, curriculum and assessment, employees, finances and resources, and facilities.
In other business the board:
- Approved the contract with Danny Stiff for CHS Head Varsity Football Coach.
- Approved the contracts with Susan Cooper and Sharon Kane to provide Special Education teacher services.
- Approved the after-school tutoring contracts with Katie Free, Kristen Lang, Cresha Bradley and Julie Spradlin.
- Approved the acknowledgement of repair work on damaged property by State Auto Property and Casualty Company.
- Approved to Salvage a Tennant T-3 floor machine at Cullman City Primary School.
- Approved to salvage Title 1 books from West Elementary.
- Approved to salvage technology equipment.
- Accepted the resignations of East Elementary teacher Ashley Roberts and Cullman City Primary School Special Education teacher Lisa Martin.
- Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel: Averie Harris (Special Education teacher at Cullman City Primary School), Dylan Session (Part-time Special Education instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School), Kaidence Murphree (Extended Day instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School) and Keisha Harris (Temporary General Education teacher at East Elementary).
- Approved for Amy Smith to convert two sick leave days to on-the-job injury days.
- Approved for Summer Hampton to receive unpaid leave for the following dates: 1/19/2023, 2/9/2023, 3/16/2023, 4/6/2023 and 2/27/2023-3/10/2023.