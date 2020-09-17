In response to a mutual aid request to Division F of the Alabama Mutual Aid System (AMAS), Cullman and Hanceville Police Departments are sending officers to Foley to assist with security in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall on Wednesday.
AMAS is a program administered by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to ensure that trained first responders can be placed throughout the state as needed in response to a major disaster. Four CPD Officers and two HPD Officers left for Foley on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office is on standby to send follow-up assistance when needed.
“This is a countywide effort to assist law enforcement agencies in areas affected by Hurricane Sally,” said CPD Chief Kenny Culpepper.
Cullman Fire Rescue is also part of AMAS Division F and has not yet been called to assist, but is ready if needed according to Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry.
Cullman Power Board sent a crew to Fairhope on Wednesday to assist with power restoration for customers served by Fairhope Public Utilities under a statewide mutual aid agreement administered by the Electric Cities of Alabama.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the hurricane and with our local law enforcement officers, first responders, utility workers, and other personnel who are answering the call for assistance,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs.
