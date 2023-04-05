If Democrat Tip O’Neill’s famous go-to observation that all politics is local needed a present-day exemplar, it got one Tuesday evening as Cullman County GOP leaders went about their all-local business on the same day as the nation’s most widely-covered Republican faced a controversial, headline-grabbing arraignment in New York.
During nearly an hour of talks at its monthly meeting, the executive committee of the local Republican Party didn’t mention Donald Trump’s name one time, instead discussing more Alabama-focused matters (including a mounting legislative push to switch state primary elections over to a closed party-registration system).
Attempts to reach local Democratic Party leaders for comment Tuesday by deadline for this article were unsuccessful. But when asked earlier in the day how area Republicans seemed to be taking news of Trump’s indictment, GOP committee chair Alex Chaney said active county party members were largely united in their disgust — not with the president himself, but with what they feel is a lawfare process of sanctioned harassment and political persecution of the national GOP’s apparent early frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nod.
In a later prepared statement, Chaney described criminal proceedings against Trump as a “weaponization” of the legal process, bringing the weight of criminal law to bear against a past president whose office-seeking aspirations appear far from finished.
“After reviewing the indictment brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office against President Trump, it is apparent that these charges are nothing more than a weaponization of the criminal justice system to influence our elections and to promote the political agenda of the left,” Chaney wrote.
“Whether you supported President Trump or opposed him, he is a citizen of the United States of America and he is guaranteed the rights of due process; the same rights that are guaranteed to each and every one of us.
“The Cullman County Republican Party hopes that the rule of law will prevail and true justice will be upheld in the State of New York.”
With Trump’s court battle dominating national TV and internet coverage Tuesday, county executive committee members ended the day not by passing condemning resolutions or inveighing against any perceived partisan legal process unfolding six states away.
In Cullman, rather, the political focus was fixed on topics that stay well beneath the national news radar, from tweaking the vetting guidelines for future Cullman County candidates to bumping up the price of the group’s monthly GOP breakfasts — topics, in other words, that remain firmly within the local GOP’s control.