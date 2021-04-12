When it comes to managing public funds, the City of Cullman just got the best kind of news that administrators and elected leaders can hope for: no news at all.
That was the result of the city’s just-returned general audit for the 2020 fiscal year, which returned no findings or out-of-the-ordinary comments on its financial and accounting practices, nor on the internal controls the city has in place to provide checks against financial misstatement.
Conducted by Warren Averett, the independent audit summarizes the city’s various revenue streams, debt obligations, management of appropriated federal funds, and other finances. A full copy of the audit can be found online at http://cullmanal.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2020-ISSUED-City-of-Cullman-audited-financial-statements.pdf.
