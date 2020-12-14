In the final meeting of 2020, the Cullman City Council heard from residents unhappy with an apartment building being planned for West Main Street and recognized the city’s unofficial “Chief Medical Officer” for his advice and insights on the novel coronavirus that defined 2020.
Ernest and Glenda Wright came before the council to express their concerns about the West Main Apartments, which were approved by the city Planning Board. Ernest Wright said they have concerns about the impact the apartments will have on traffic, schools and the value of nearby property.
“This is going to take the value of my property down,” he said.
He also said he is worried water runoff will be an issue in an area he said already has flooding problems.
City Attorney Roy Williams told the Wrights that he’d been at the planning commission meeting and the developer’s plans included plans to address runoff and that it would produce less water than the area currently has.
Wright said his main issue with the development is that, “It was not taken into consideration the people around it.”
Mrs. Wright emphasized their concerns about the neighborhood property values. “This three-story monster is coming to destroy our neighborhood,” she said.
Councilman Clint Hollingsworth cautioned against letting emotions get out of hand and said data should be what is considered.
“We’ve done a good job in the city of Cullman bringing quality jobs, housing, schools, we don’t deal with subpar standards on anything,” he said. “This is going to be quality. And unless you can show me data and facts where in the city of Cullman new apartments are causing housing [values] to go down, I’d like to see that data.”
Hollingsworth added, “This is not going to be some armageddon, chaotic, awful mess that’s being built, I assure you of that,” he said.
Because the property’s current zoning allows for apartments, the project will not come before the council. Hollingsworth said, however, that they would get answers to the Wright’s concerns. “Let’s get some facts and data,” he said.
Mayor Woody Jacobs presented Dr. Scott Warner with a resolution recognizing the help he’s provided the city government with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacobs said the city relied on Warner’s assistance in answering questions and providing medical insight on the virus. “I think we’ve done an excellent job with his help,” said Jacobs.
“I appreciate the opportunity to do it and hopefully provide good advice and good care so we get through this with the least amount of casualties,” said Warner.
Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said Warner recently did an educational video for city employees that is available on the city’s website for anyone to view. “I think it would be good for anyone in the public to view,” he said.
