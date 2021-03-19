National Agriculture Day is a day celebrated every year by producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America when they join to recognize the contributions of agriculture. It is celebrated each year in March.
This year, Cullman’s Farm-City Committee will host events to celebrate locally.
Committee members plan to deliver pizza pans to local Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) clubs to promote making food and using local produce.
“We are trying to promote city and county people working together to see what can be made from locally grown products,” said Leonard Slade, with Cullman Farm-City.
Each school’s FCCLA classes will receive six pans, along with information and recipe cards to cook and make their own foods in the classroom.
Other activities planned include a food drive at Cullman Caring for Kids on March 31. You can drop off non-perishable food items to be donated to the local food pantry to help the community. The North Alabama Agriplex is also planning some Zoom classes and learning experiences. Another great event the local Farm-City committee does is POP or Power of Produce. This event is held at the Festhalle Market in April and allows children to come watch a recipe demonstration, try the recipe, get a recipe card, then allows the children to “buy” their own fresh produce through POP bucks.
“We want to encourage children to eat fresh fruits and vegetables,” Cherri Haney, Farm-City Committee co-chairperson said.
Doris Patterson, who has been involved with the Farm-City Committee for more than 25 years said she loves all the things they do. She said she loves the POP program and showing children how they can learn to love locally grown, fresh vegetables.
“We have done so many things and events throughout the years,” Patterson said. “I just love working with Farm-City. We love to bring in recipes and show the children and watch them spend their bucks in the market.”
Cullman’s Farm-City Committee is made up of local farmers and leaders who want to spread the importance of local agriculture. Although agriculture is not the main focus of the country in today’s technological-filled society, it is still essential for the economy and for everyone, everywhere.
Other events throughout the year include the poster contest, which usually has more than 500 participants, the Farm-City Tour, which normally takes place in November and the Farm-City Annual Banquet, where a farm and city family are alternately represented each year.
National Ag Day was founded in 1973 and is organized by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA). The ACA is dedicated to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society. Ag Day is a time to recognize and celebrate all that agriculture provides. There are too few people that really understand the contributions agriculture makes to society; Ag Day’s purpose is to change this. Each year farmers, agricultural associations, schools, government agencies and many, many others celebrate the day. It also encourages Americans to learn more about foods and fibers, and to consider a career in ag.
