After scaled-back events the past couple of years, the Cullman Electric Cooperative will return this fall with a full slate of activities, entertainment, and informative discussion for its 86th annual meeting. In addition to bringing members together, the yearly gathering marks the opportunity for members to select new representatives on the Cooperative’s board of trustees.
This year’s meeting is slated to take place at Northbrook Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, though a little advance notice is in order: Registration packets, which include ballots for the three open seats, were mailed to all Cullman EC members last week. Members can sign the registration card, fill out the ballot, and submit both using the included return mail envelope, with all registrations and ballots due on or before Thursday, Sept. 15. Whether they register and vote by mail or in person, members will be eligible to win one of ten utility bill credits ranging in value between $100 and $500.
There are three board of directors positions open this year, with two seats — those occupied by incumbent board members Sheila Sizemore (District 2) and James Fields Jr. (District 3) fielding no new candidates. In District 6, incumbent Daryl Calvert is running against Jeff Byars.
In addition to free hot dogs (courtesy of Fairview Band Boosters), popcorn, and drinks, live entertainment will be provided until the business meeting begins at 11 a.m. by two local musical groups: family bluegrass band the Cotton Pickin’ Kids, and Avenue G. There’ll also be inflatables and rides for the kids, as well as a Cullman Electric Cooperative bucket truck photo booth and a free health fair hosted by Cullman Regional.
This year’s meeting will introduce “Spark Talks,” a new feature that presents a series of brief presentations from eight invited speakers. Starting at 9 a.m. and revolving to a new speaker every 15 minutes, presenters will offer quick, interesting info on a variety of topics including leadership, education, economic development, electric vehicles, social media and technology, and the future of Cullman County,
Communications manager Brian Lacy said he hopes everyone who comes to the annual meeting will walk away from at least one presentation having learned something new. “We’ve invited leaders in our community to come talk about issues that are relevant and important to the co-op and our members,” Lacy said via a Cullman EC press release. “People can find a seat and listen to all of the speakers, or they can come and go throughout the morning to learn more about topics they are interested in.”
Members who don’t register or vote by mail can do both in person on the day of the event, beginning at 8 a.m. All members who attend in person will receive a $15 credit to the their power bill, and can register for drawings that feature a variety of door prizes including a 70’’ Samsung 4K TV, a Blackstone grill, a Blink wireless home security camera set, and a RTIC cooler.
“I encourage all co-op members to participate in the annual meeting,” said Cullman EC board chairman Robert Tidwell, via the cooperative’s announcement. “The mail-in voting and registration process is simple and convenient, and has allowed the co-op to establish a quorum at every annual meeting over the past 25 years.
“We are excited to host our annual meeting with food, games, music and other activities for the first time since 2019,” Tidwell added. “The annual meeting is a celebration of the unique role members play in a cooperative business, and we look forward to hosting our members once again.”
For more information about this year’s event, visit www.cullmanec.com.