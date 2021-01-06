The Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Sprout internet service is set to go live for the first customers in the Berlin area by the end of the month, and Phase I of the service will continue to roll out to co-op customers through the rest of the year.
Sprout, which was first announced by the co-op last June, is a high-speed fiber internet service that is expected to give gigabit-speed internet access to around 12,000 of the co-op’s members as part of its first phase, and co-op plans to officially go live with Sprout’s first customers on Jan. 18, said Co-Op Communications Manager Brian Lacy.
He said there are eight residential customers and one business in the Berlin in area who have already had Sprout since November to serve as test cases for the service to allow the co-op to work through any issues that may have cropped up. So far, they have had good things to say about the fiber internet.
“I think most folks, as we suspected, have been blown away by the speed and reliability of the high-speed fiber connection,” Lacy said. “We’ve been very pleased by the results that they have had and the feedback that we’ve gotten from those testers has been very positive.”
Sprout will offer two internet packages to members, with a 300 Mbps package that will be $59.99 per month and a 1 gigabit per second package that will be $79.99 per month.
The first homes and businesses to receive the service will be in the Berlin and Eva Road areas, then the co-op will move into the Fairview and Holly Pond areas and continue in a clockwork direction around Cullman for the rest of the year before the final installations are finished in winter or early 2022, Lacy said.
As Sprout service moves into an area, customers who have filled out an interest form on the co-op’s website will be notified that they can sign up for the service, he said.
The interest form can be found by visiting cullmanec.com/sprout, and Lacy encouraged co-op customers to visit and enter their address and contact information to see if they are included in Sprout’s Phase I.
By going to the website and entering their information, people inside Phase I will be put on the list for notifications when Sprout moves into their area, and for anyone who finds they are outside of Phase I, the co-op will be able to see which areas have the most interest for the service when it comes time to make a decision on future phases, Lacy said.
“It benefits the member to learn more about it, and it also helps us as we’re working through the process,” he said.
Sometime this year, before Phase I is finished, the co-op will take a look at how customers are responding to the internet service and will make the decision on whether or not to keep expanding Sprout in further phases, Lacy said.
He said the co-op’s goal from the first time it announced Sprout in June was to bring high-speed fiber internet to every one of its customers, and if customers continue to express their interest in the service, the co-op will be on its way to accomplishing that goal.
“If we see that it’s working through Phase I, then sometime this year we’ll make that decision to commit to future phases,” he said.
If the decision is made to move forward with more phases of Sprout, the decision will be made this year to allow the work crews to finish Phase I early next year and move right into the next phases of bringing the internet service into other parts of the co-op’s service area, Lacy said.
“We can just keep them here and have them move straight into Phase II is what we’re hoping for,” he said.
