Cullman Electric Cooperative hosted its 85th annual meeting Saturday morning at Northbrook Church. The crowd on hand was small due to all of the usual activities and entertainment being cancelled, but thanks to mail-in voting and registration more than 5,400 members participated in this year’s event.
During the business meeting, CEO Tim Culpepper gave an update on the co-op’s Sprout Fiber Internet project. With Phase 1 on schedule to be complete next spring and more than 1,100 co-op members currently subscribing to Sprout Fiber Internet, the co-op is moving forward with plans to expand the service next year.
“The demand for Sprout Fiber Internet service has exceeded our expectations,” Culpepper said. “Because we have reached our internet service goals so far, we are working on our 2022 Sprout expansion plan. One of the factors in deciding where to go next is the number of people in that area who express an interest in Sprout. If you are interested in becoming a Sprout subscriber, let us know by going online to cullmanec.com/sprout, complete the address search and submit your interest form. This data will be used to help us make strategic planning decisions, and to contact you when Sprout is available where you live.”
Three seats on the Cullman EC board of trustees were up for election, and all three current board members were running unopposed. Phillip Garrison in District 1, Robert Tidwell in District 3 and Lisa Weeks in District 5 were elected to three-year terms.
Culpepper provided an update on co-op business over the past year, noting the co-op has added 720 members and 1,296 new service connections in the past 12 months. As a result of the co-op’s good financial condition, there will not be a rate increase this year.
“Due to our work load and COVID we have sometimes not been as timely in building services as we would like and as you deserve,” Culpepper said. “We are working to make things better. But what a blessing that our community continues to grow and prosper and we are glad that we can be a part of that growth.”
Culpepper also discussed the long-term power contract recently signed between Cullman EC and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“TVA has agreed to invest substantial resources in its transmission systems to better serve our members,” Culpepper said. “In return, Cullman Electric will, over the next several years, significantly upgrade four of our substations and will build a new substation at Berlin. These upgrades will greatly improve our reliability to you our members and give Cullman Electric one of the most modern efficient rural electric systems in the country.”
All members who registered were entered into the door prize drawing. Joshua McKleroy won the grand prize 2008 Ford F-150 truck, and Timothy Woody won the $500 bill credit. The four $250 bill credit winners were Cynthia C. Parker, John M. Thomas, Carl Holcomb and Amanda Satterfield. The five $100 bill credit winners were Elaine Kreps, Richard L. Burks, Kimberly J. Hogeland, Bobby Henley and Mildred Bush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.