After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is “disappointed” but remains persistent.
The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants — administered through ADECA — awarded broadband providers throughout the state more than $26 million dollars to expand their service areas, reaching an estimated 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities.
“Having access to high-speed internet service can change the world for families in rural areas, particularly when it comes to education, health care or running a business,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell in a press release.
The CEC stated that grant funding is one of their major strategic factors when developing their strategic plan for making Sprout available to its customers.
A statement sent to The Times by Manager of Communications and External Affairs Brian Lacy reads:
“Today’s announcement will impact the development of our 2023 expansion plan that will be announced in October. Without grant funding, several unserved areas that were tentatively scheduled for 2023 will remain on our future phases list — for now.
“Today’s news is not a roadblock, but a detour along the path to reaching our ultimate goal of making Sprout Fiber Internet available to every member of Cullman Electric Cooperative. Without grant funding we will not be able to accomplish that goal as quickly as we would like, but we will continue to pursue both federal and state grants with hopes of adding more areas to our 2023 expansion plan once funding is secured.
“Since connecting its first subscriber in January 2021, Sprout Fiber Internet has already grown to serve more than 3,700 Cullman Electric members, with more than 250 additional homes and businesses scheduled for installation in the coming weeks. Sprout Fiber Internet is building a reputation for providing superior internet speed and reliability along with outstanding local customer service. Sprout was founded with the cooperative business principles that have helped Cullman Electric Cooperative improve the quality of life in our community for the past 86 years, and it is why we are confident Sprout Fiber Internet will play an essential role in helping our community grow and thrive for years to come.”
Comcast Cable Communications were awarded five grants totaling over $11.5 million, Spectrum Southeast was awarded two grants totaling $7.26 million, and Farmers Telecommunications Corp. was awarded two grants totaling $7.77 million.