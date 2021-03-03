Cullman Electric Cooperative has scheduled an emergency planned power outage that will affect a portion of the co-op’s service area in Hanceville this Friday.
The outage is scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m., and should be completed by 2 p.m. This outage will affect approximately 3,500 members.
The areas affected include Johnson's Crossing, White City, Center Hill, Louisiana Pacific, Wallace State Community College and the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The outage will not affect Hanceville schools.
Members who will be affected by this planned power outage and have a current telephone number listed on their Cullman EC account will receive a courtesy call this week, and an additional reminder phone call prior to the event.
As part of ongoing routine maintenance, Cullman EC substation technicians identified a failed protective relay component that could cause a major unplanned outage. The only safe solution is to immediately replace the equipment.
Co-op staff have contacted local business and industrial members that will be affected. Cullman EC apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause.
