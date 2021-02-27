States recovering from the recent winter weather are doing so with help from Cullman, with tree crews helping to clear power lines and a manufacturer providing supplies for burst water pipes.
An Asplundh tree crew, which also does contract work for the Cullman Electric Cooperative, helped clear trees off frozen lines. Working under general foreman Paul Scarberry, the crew went to Louisiana to help clear lines so power could be restored.
In Texas thousands of homes had frozen and bursting pipes, resulting in water damage and a lack of access to running water. Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) stepped up to help them, working overtime at its Cullman facility to ship SharkBite® pipe repair supplies to the customers who need them most — those in and around Texas who are dealing with the sudden frozen pipes.
Additionally, the company started a fund to benefit the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts in the areas affected by the winter storm.
“We are all concerned for the Texas residents who have experienced hardships during the recent storm,” said Eric Shaddix, director of fulfillment at RWC. “Our team members are working diligently to produce and ship SharkBite pipe repair solutions as quickly as possible. We are here to guide the customers as they make the repairs and to make the installations as stress-free as possible.”
RWC, a global provider of water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial applications, bought Cash Acme, a company headquartered in Cullman, 18 years ago and has since expanded its presence in Cullman.
