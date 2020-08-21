Cullman County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, as the statewide unemployment rate rose slightly last month.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Cullman County's unemployment rate for July was 5.1 percent, making it the second lowest rate among Alabama counties. Only Clay County had a lower unemployment rate at 4.1 percent. The state unemployment rate for July was 7.9 percent, up slightly from 7.6 the month before.
July’s rate represents 176,637 unemployed persons, compared to 166,668 in June and 63,414 in July 2019.
“Following several months of unemployment rate decreases, this month we saw a slight increase in our unemployment rate,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “While we can all agree that the economy is definitely recovering, we will continue to have fluctuations as we continue to learn how to navigate in this new pandemic-related reality.”
Wage and salary employment increased in July by 10,900. Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+5,800), the manufacturing sector (+4,300), and the professional and business services sector (+4,200), among others. Over the year, wage and salary employment has decreased by 101,800, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (-33,700), the professional and business services sector (-19,400), and the education and health services sector (-19,000), among others.
“Nearly 200,000 jobs were lost from March to April, when we experienced the greatest shutdowns and layoffs,” continued Washington. “Since then, we’ve recovered approximately half of those jobs.”
