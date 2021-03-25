The National Weather Service has placed Cullman County under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
According the NWS, the weather conditions today could spawn numerous strong tornadoes, widespread hail up to the size of a tennis ball and wind gusts of up to 80 mph.
The watch also includes Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston County, along with parts of Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
