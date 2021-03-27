Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.