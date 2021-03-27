Cullman County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. Saturday.
A severe thunderstorm was moving northeast at 40 mph, producing ping pong ball sized hail and winds up to 60 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 27, 2021 @ 10:23 pm
Funeral Service for Maxine Whisenhunt, 83, of Cullman will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. John's Evangelical Protestant Church, Rev. Joh Richter officiating. Grandson, Ryan Whisenhunt, will give the eulogy. Interment will follow at Cullman Memory Gardens. A viewing will be from 1…
Phyllis Dennis Payne, age 64, of Cullman, Ala. died March 22, 2021 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1956 in Selma, Ala. to Robert Percy and Mary Joyce Dennis. She was a member of First Baptist Church Cullman. She is survived by her son, Phillip Payne (Kaitlyn); daug…
