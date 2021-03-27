Hail

Hail

 Cullman County EMA

Cullman County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm was moving northeast at 40 mph, producing ping pong ball sized hail and winds up to 60 mph.

