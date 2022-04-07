Farmers’ work in sustaining the environment, economy and their businesses provided inspiration for winners in the Alabama Farm-City Committee’s poster, essay and video contests.
Students from 15 counties were recognized at the Farm-City Awards Program and Luncheon April 7 in Birmingham for creative projects featuring the theme “Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama.”
Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said the contests set the stage for a year-long educational campaign developed by a host of agricultural organizations, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.
“Down to Earth provides a platform to begin a conversation about conservation,” Helms said. “It’s a theme directing our attention to the ways farmers sustain Alabama agriculture and forestry. Down to Earth not only focuses attention on the soil as the foundation for the industry, but it also describes the character, work ethic and stewardship of those whose lives and livelihoods are intrinsically linked to the land.”
Contest winners received medals and cash awards from Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC). The co-op also provided matching cash awards for the schools of first- and second-place entries. The winners’ work was showcased at the awards luncheon, and the top 12 posters will be featured in the 2023 Alabama Farm-City calendar.
Poster Contest, Kindergarten-Third Grade
First place and $200 — Hannah Pruett, Ashville Elementary School, St. Clair County
Second place and $100 — Caroline Nottingham, Lakewood Elementary School, Lee County
Third place and $75 — Ella Sellers, Bagley Elementary School, Jefferson County
Fourth place and $60 — Maggie Phillips, Good Hope Elementary School, Cullman County
Fifth place and $40 — Tristen McKinley, Horseshoe Bend School, Tallapoosa County
Sixth place and $25 — Kree Perry, Attalla Elementary School, Etowah County
Poster Contest, Fourth-Sixth Grade
First place and $200 — Greer Jones, Ariton Elementary School, Dale County
Second place and $100 — Olive Henninger, Baldwin Arts & Academics, Montgomery County
Third place and $75 — Isaac Rodrigo Padilla Guerrero, Hamilton Middle School, Marion County
Fourth place and $60 — Marriah Hain, Cullman Christian School, Cullman County
Fifth place and $40 — Valeria Enrinas, Lakewood Elementary School, Russell County
Sixth place and $25 — Heidi Madden, Phil Campbell Elementary School, Franklin County
Essay Contest, Seventh-Ninth Grade
First place and $300 — Addie Wamstead, Floyd Middle School, Montgomery County
Second place and $200 — Witt Bell, Evangel Christian School, Shelby County
Essay Contest, 10th-12th Grade
First place and $300 — Leanna Burkhalter, Fayette County High School, Fayette County
Second place and $200 — Audrey Teaster, Hooper Academy, Montgomery County
Video Contest, Ninth-12th Grade
First place and $300 — Morgan Bolin, Wicksburg High School, Houston County
Second place and $200 — Christian Burks, The Well Academy, Marshall County
