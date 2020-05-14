Farm-City Poster Contest

First-grader Maggie Phillips earned an honorable mention in the Alabama Farm-City Poster contest with her cheerful poster featuring a couple at a farm stand. Phillips is one of eight students who earned the honorable mention recognition, and her work will be featured in the 2021 Alabama Farm-City Calendar.

 Special to the Times

A Cullman County student recently earned an honorable mention in the Alabama Farm-City Poster contest.

Good Hope Primary School first-grader Maggie Phillips’ cheerful poster of a couple at a farm stand was one of eight that received the honorable mention recognition. For her work, she earned a prize of $50 from Alabama Farmers Cooperative, and her poster will be featured in the 2020-2021 Alabama Farm-City Calendar.

Students from Autauga, Houston, Lawrence and Shelby counties took home top honors in the state Farm-City poster, essay and video contests. The contestants earned the opportunity to compete for state awards by winning their county contests last fall.

Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said the “Keep Alabama Growing” theme encouraged competitors to explore the diversity and importance of agriculture and forestry.

“Since 1955, Farm-City Week has been observed for seven days before Thanksgiving as a time to foster understanding between farmers and their city neighbors,” Helms said. “In Alabama, the poster, essay and video programs have the most lasting impact on the Farm-City mission because they plant seeds of understanding with students who may never live on a farm.”

Alabama Farmers Cooperative sponsored cash prizes for the winning contestants and matching awards for their schools. AFC serves farmers, gardeners and homeowners with about 80 Quality Co-op stores in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Because of restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the Alabama Farm-City Committee announced the winners through a Facebook Live event on Tuesday.

The statewide winners were: 

Poster Contest, Kindergarten through Third Grades

First place and $200 — Sam Thornton, first grade, Heard Elementary School in Houston County

Second place and $100 — Danie Fielder, third grade, Munford Elementary School in Talladega County

Poster Contest, Fourth through Sixth Grades

First place and $200 — Kendall McVay, fourth grade, Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County

Second place and $100 — Will Thornton, sixth grade, Carver School of Math, Science and Technology in Houston County

Poster Contest, honorable mention

Asa Thompson, fourth grade, Pike Liberal Arts in Pike County

Maggie Phillips, first grade, Good Hope Primary in Cullman County

Kadence Provens, third grade, Caldwell Elementary in Jackson County

Corey Ellis, second grade, Bear Exploration Center in Montgomery County

David Thomas Aldridge, fifth grade, homeschooled in Fayette County

Mattie Wisener, sixth grade, Arab Junior High in Marshall County

Greer Jones, fourth grade, Ariton Elementary in Dale County

Emerson Champagne, third grade, Southside Elementary in Etowah County

Essay Contest, Seventh through Ninth Grades:

First place and $300 — Audrey Teaster, freshman, Autauga Academy in Autauga County

Second place and $200 — Ciara Laird, freshman, New Life Christian Academy in Pike County

Essay Contests, 10th through 12th Grades:

First place and $300 — Emma Wendland, senior, Autauga Academy in Autauga County

Second place and $200 — Alex Simmons, junior, Elmore County High School in Elmore County

Video Contest:

First place and $300 — Marion Bell, junior, Homeschooled in Shelby County

Second place and $200 — Rio Murray, junior, Munford High 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you