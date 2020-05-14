A Cullman County student recently earned an honorable mention in the Alabama Farm-City Poster contest.
Good Hope Primary School first-grader Maggie Phillips’ cheerful poster of a couple at a farm stand was one of eight that received the honorable mention recognition. For her work, she earned a prize of $50 from Alabama Farmers Cooperative, and her poster will be featured in the 2020-2021 Alabama Farm-City Calendar.
Students from Autauga, Houston, Lawrence and Shelby counties took home top honors in the state Farm-City poster, essay and video contests. The contestants earned the opportunity to compete for state awards by winning their county contests last fall.
Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said the “Keep Alabama Growing” theme encouraged competitors to explore the diversity and importance of agriculture and forestry.
“Since 1955, Farm-City Week has been observed for seven days before Thanksgiving as a time to foster understanding between farmers and their city neighbors,” Helms said. “In Alabama, the poster, essay and video programs have the most lasting impact on the Farm-City mission because they plant seeds of understanding with students who may never live on a farm.”
Alabama Farmers Cooperative sponsored cash prizes for the winning contestants and matching awards for their schools. AFC serves farmers, gardeners and homeowners with about 80 Quality Co-op stores in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
Because of restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the Alabama Farm-City Committee announced the winners through a Facebook Live event on Tuesday.
The statewide winners were:
Poster Contest, Kindergarten through Third Grades
First place and $200 — Sam Thornton, first grade, Heard Elementary School in Houston County
Second place and $100 — Danie Fielder, third grade, Munford Elementary School in Talladega County
Poster Contest, Fourth through Sixth Grades
First place and $200 — Kendall McVay, fourth grade, Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County
Second place and $100 — Will Thornton, sixth grade, Carver School of Math, Science and Technology in Houston County
Poster Contest, honorable mention
Asa Thompson, fourth grade, Pike Liberal Arts in Pike County
Maggie Phillips, first grade, Good Hope Primary in Cullman County
Kadence Provens, third grade, Caldwell Elementary in Jackson County
Corey Ellis, second grade, Bear Exploration Center in Montgomery County
David Thomas Aldridge, fifth grade, homeschooled in Fayette County
Mattie Wisener, sixth grade, Arab Junior High in Marshall County
Greer Jones, fourth grade, Ariton Elementary in Dale County
Emerson Champagne, third grade, Southside Elementary in Etowah County
Essay Contest, Seventh through Ninth Grades:
First place and $300 — Audrey Teaster, freshman, Autauga Academy in Autauga County
Second place and $200 — Ciara Laird, freshman, New Life Christian Academy in Pike County
Essay Contests, 10th through 12th Grades:
First place and $300 — Emma Wendland, senior, Autauga Academy in Autauga County
Second place and $200 — Alex Simmons, junior, Elmore County High School in Elmore County
Video Contest:
First place and $300 — Marion Bell, junior, Homeschooled in Shelby County
Second place and $200 — Rio Murray, junior, Munford High
