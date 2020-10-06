Seventy-six students at Auburn University (AU) received scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year through various Alabama Farmers Federation groups.
AU student Kaycee Wright of Baileyton received the $1,000 Ronny Donaldson Memorial Scholarship. Wright is a senior studying animal sciences-equine.
AU student Kacie Donaldson of Cullman received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and the Cullman County Farmers Federation. Donaldson is a senior studying agricultural business and economics.
Of the recipients, 54 received the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) Scholarship. The program is a joint effort between AFAF and county Farmers Federations, which split the funding of the scholarships — $1,250 and $500 respectively.
“We’re proud of these students. They’re hard workers who represent the future of agriculture and farming,” said Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell, who also serves as president of AFAF’s board of directors. “It’s a pleasure to be able to invest in their education through this scholarship program. We’re confident these young adults will go on to achieve great things in our industry.”
Farmers Federations in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Covington, Dale, Henry, Houston, Lee and Madison counties awarded an additional 21 scholarships. Recipients were also selected for the Mike Henry Memorial Scholarship and the Ronny Donaldson Memorial Scholarship.
Students pursuing degrees in agriculture, forestry or a related field at AU or Alabama A&M University must apply for the competitive AFAF Scholarship Program. Annually, applications are due Jan. 31. Visit alfafarmers.org/scholarships for more details.
