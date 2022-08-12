Cullman county students earn $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarships

Five local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
They are:
- Lillimae Allen of Cullman is a senior at the University of Mobile studying pre-health biology.
- Andrew Conway of Cullman is a freshman at Auburn University studying biosystems engineering.
- Townley Cornelius of Hanceville is a junior at the University of Alabama studying food and nutrition.
- Abigail Kusz of Holly Pond is a freshman at UNA studying kinesiology.
- Ben Tankersley of Cullman is a freshman at Auburn University studying aerospace engineering.
The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52 different counties and will attend 21 different institutions.
“It’s important for young people to get a good education,” said Jimmy Parnell, Alfa Insurance president. “These students represent the future of our state, and I’m glad we can support them through these scholarships.”
Scholarships are awarded based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. The program is administered through Scholarship America.
Throughout its history, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $850,000 to students studying at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities.