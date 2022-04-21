Let me start by thanking all of you seniors who showed up and showed us how to hunt some eggs.
I thought it would take a little while to find 1,000 eggs but I think ya’ll found them in about 5 minutes. Did you all have as much fun as I did? Are you all as tired as I am? Wow! I had a fantastic time and I pray you all did as well. If you were unable to make it to the Senior Easter Egg Hunt, you missed out on a whole lot of fun, fellowship, and food!
Praying that I do not leave anyone as I try and thank our supporters and sponsors from the event:
Pastor Tim Collier, from Lonesome Dove Cowboy Church, gave the wonderful devotion focusing on three important things to remember: Out live your enemies, don’t forget your dog’s name and always trust in the Lord.
Cullman County Commission
Cullman County Parks and Rec
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
CARTS
NARCOG
VFW-Brian Monk and Clarence Benefield
Kindred Hospice
Encompass Health
Southern Care
Commission on Aging Staff
