Kay Plunkett shows off her bunny ears

Kay Plunkett shows off her bunny ears.

 COA

Let me start by thanking all of you seniors who showed up and showed us how to hunt some eggs.

I thought it would take a little while to find 1,000 eggs but I think ya’ll found them in about 5 minutes. Did you all have as much fun as I did? Are you all as tired as I am? Wow! I had a fantastic time and I pray you all did as well. If you were unable to make it to the Senior Easter Egg Hunt, you missed out on a whole lot of fun, fellowship, and food!

Praying that I do not leave anyone as I try and thank our supporters and sponsors from the event:

Pastor Tim Collier, from Lonesome Dove Cowboy Church, gave the wonderful devotion focusing on three important things to remember: Out live your enemies, don’t forget your dog’s name and always trust in the Lord.

Cullman County Commission

Cullman County Parks and Rec

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

CARTS

NARCOG

VFW-Brian Monk and Clarence Benefield

Kindred Hospice

Encompass Health

Southern Care

Commission on Aging Staff

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you