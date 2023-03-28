Cullman County Schools and America's First Federal Credit union recognize a teacher and staff member each month. The March Teacher of the Month is Jennifer James, and English Language Arts teacher at Vinemont High School. James was nominated for her ability to find innovative ways to improve her practice, her desire to hold students to high standards of rigor and excellence, and for her leadership on the Vinemont campus.
Quinton Posey, Shop Assistant, Transportation Department is the Staff Member of the Month. Posey, who is retiring this year, was nominated for his positive attitude and dependability, as well as his hard work which ranges from training new school bus drivers to managing bus camera systems and filling in on bus routes across the district.
Cullman County Schools thanks America's First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.