The Cullman County Board of Education called a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to approve Suzy Berryman to fill the position of Chief School Financial Officer (CSFO) that was recently vacated by Ed Roberson.
Berryman has served as CSFO for the Lawrence County School District for the past nine years and has worked for the State of Alabama Examiner of Public Accounts as both an account examiner and an audit manager.
Roberson will remain in his position temporarily to train Berryman until her hire becomes effective on March 1.
"Suzy Berryman has extensive experience in school finance, both in a school system and at the state level, said CCBOE Superintendent Shane Barnette in a release sent to The Times. "As CSFO of Cullman County Schools, she will be managing the finances of one of the largest school systems in the state. Our system is fiscally strong, and I am excited that Mrs. Berryman is joining our team. I am confident she will be able to build on our foundation of success and help us continue to provide the best educational experience possible."
Berryman introduced herself to the board and those attending Wednesday's meeting saying that she is excited about this new opportunity.
"I'm looking forward to coming to Cullman County to work with you. I think it's going to be a great, great fit. I really love it and I have loved meeting all of you today," Berryman said.