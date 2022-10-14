Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month.
October’s Teacher of the Month is Vinemont Band Director Skylar King. “Mr. King runs our music programs with excellence and spends time making sure that our band is well prepared and conditioned to represent our school with excellence,” said Robin Netherton, Vinemont High Principal. “I have never seen an organization run better than our band.”
Staff of the Month is CCBOE Elementary Curriculum Administrative Assistant Leah Sapp.
A local school principal nominated Sapp, saying “She is the ultimate ‘takes no credit’ person who is behind the scenes at many events including the County Spelling Bee and the County Science Fair. She is organized, helpful, and efficient... however... her best quality is that she works with teachers and administrators and always tries to help them get what they need so the students of our county can be successful.”
School officials thank America’s First for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.