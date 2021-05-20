Bus accident

No students were injured in a wreck this afternoon between a school bus and passenger truck.

 CCBOE

Cullman County Schools reported that West Point bus 16-02 was involved in a wreck with a passenger truck this afternoon. No students were injured in the wreck. Five students were on the bus at the time. Two were taken home on another bus, while three were picked up by their parents at the scene.

