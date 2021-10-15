The Cullman County Board of Education on Thursday approved the transfer of three principals to positions in the central office. The positions became vacant due to retirements.
Parkside School principal Richard Orr was approved as the new assistant superintendent; Good Hope Primary School principal Tonya Cupp will become the Director of Instructional Programs; and West Point Elementary School Angie Yarbrough will leave the school she's been a part of for 20 years to become Director of Federal Programs. All three will begin their new assignments on Nov. 1. CCBOE is currently advertising the open principal jobs to find their replacements.
Orr has worked in Cullman County 14 years, most recently as principal at Parkside, but also as assistant principal at Good Hope Elementary and Fairview Middle School.
“I feel blessed to have been a part of the Cullman County School District for 14 years at three incredible schools, surrounded by people that have mentored and guided me along the way,” said Orr. “The last 11 years at Parkside has been the highlight of my career surrounded by a loving and talented staff and special community. I am excited to use the lessons I have learned and the experience I have gained to help continue the great work being done in our school district.”
Orr earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Central Missouri and his Educational Specialist degree from The University of Alabama.
Yarbrough has worked in Cullman County 26 years. As Director of Federal Programs, she will be responsible for administering all federal (Title) funds as well as special COVID-19 funding made available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
Yarbrough began her teaching career at Cold Springs Elementary. “It is my pleasure to serve Cullman County Schools as Director of Federal Programs,” said Yarbrough. “I am committed to collaborating with stakeholders, creating partnerships, and building relationships to foster continued growth within Cullman County Schools.”
Yarbrough earned her bachelor’s degree from Athens State University, her Master’s degree from Alabama A&M, and her Educational Specialist degree in Elementary Education and Educational ￼Administration from the University of Alabama.
Cupp has worked in Cullman County since 2017. As Director of Instructional Programs, Cupp will lead all areas relative to curriculum and instruction.
Cupp began her teaching career with Cullman City Schools before becoming Assistant Principal and later Principal of Arab Elementary School. “I look forward to working with this outstanding leadership team,” said Cupp. “Together we will elevate Cullman County Schools to the next level.”
Cupp earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama, her master’s degrees in Elementary Education and Instructional Leadership, as well as her Educational Specialist degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The board also approved the appointment of Brad Williams as technology coordinator for the school system. Williams began his career with Cullman County Schools in 2004, serving as one of the first computer technicians in the district. He later worked as a senior-level technician with Mountain Brook City Schools before returning to Cullman County in 2015 as the Instructional Technology Systems Support Specialist. He has served as a Network Administrator for the past two years.
“I am honored to serve as the next Technology Coordinator for Cullman County Schools,” said Williams. “I want to thank Dr. Barnette and the Board for giving me this opportunity. I am very excited to lead our team as we serve our administrators, teachers, staff, and students and provide them with the support they need to be successful.”
“While our newly hired administrators have big shoes to fill, I know they are up to the challenge,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School superintendent. “They each have proven leadership experience, love the students of Cullman County, and are ready to help lead our school system to continued greatness.”
