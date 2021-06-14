Cullman County is receiving $250,000 in Rebuild Alabama funds, Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced today.
The road money will be used to resurface County Road 4 from US 91 to County Road 6 and from County Road 6 to ECM Raceway. The county will provide $21,407.90 in matching funds for the project.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
“Improving Alabama’s infrastructure remains a top priority of the Ivey Administration, and thanks to Rebuild Alabama, we are continually able to put these funds to good use. More and more communities and cities across our state are seeing new road and bridge projects in their areas, and I look forward to that continuing,” Ivey said. “When we invest in our roads and bridges, we are investing in our people and our future.”
There were 13 projects selected in this second round of funding. Of those awarded projects, 12 cities and counties contributed a total of $2 million in local matching funds.
An additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.
