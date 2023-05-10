A Cullman County man is heading back to prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
On Wednesday, David Lee Moore was sentenced to 75 years in prison by Circuit Judge Greg Nicholas. Moore was found guilty on March 1 for failing to register as a sex offender with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to a press release from the Cullman County District Attorney's office, Moore had previously been convicted of sodomy 1st degree against a five-year-old child and multiple other felonies.