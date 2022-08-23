Cullman and Marshall counties had the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.4% for the week ending Aug. 13. Shelby County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%.
Only 21 eligible workers filed for unemployment in Cullman for the week ending Aug. 13. It’s the third month in a row jobless numbers have dropped for the area.
Alabama’s unemployment rate remained at a record 2.6% in July, according to officials.
The rate, which remained the same from June, represented 59,419 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 65,475 from a year earlier.
Alabama’s rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month.
Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 11.3%.