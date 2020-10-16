Cullman County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.8 percent for the month of September, according to the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL). That number is up slightly from last month's rate of 3.5 percent. Last year, Cullman's September unemployment rate was 2.2 percent.
Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate is 6.6%, up from August’s rate of 5.6%, and above September 2019’s rate of 2.7%. September’s rate represents 148,912 unemployed persons, compared to 125,855 in August and 61,495 in September 2019.
“As we continue to gauge the economic impacts of this pandemic, we expect to see fluctuations in our unemployment rate,” said Washington. “In September, we saw fewer people entering the labor force, fewer people working, and more who were counted as unemployed. All of those factors will increase the unemployment rate. We will continue to work with employers and the unemployed to put Alabamians back to work.”
“We did see an increase in the number of jobs the economy is supporting, with a gain of a little more than 9,000,” continued Washington. “We hope to see hiring pick up over the next couple of months as we approach the holiday season.”
Wage and salary employment grew in September by 9,300. Monthly gains were seen in the government sector (+6,100), the professional and business services sector (+4,500), and the education and health services sector (+2,400), among others. Over the year, wage and salary employment decreased 70,800, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (-29,400), the education and health services sector (-19,300), and the government sector (-7,800), among others.
A dozen Cullman companies, including some the largest employers in Cullman County, recently held a job fair to recruit employees. Although the job fair is over, people seeking employment can apply through the following links:
https://www.westrock.com/company/careers
https://corporate.lowes.com/careers/
