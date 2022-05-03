Teams from three Cullman County schools competed in the Cullman County FFA forestry judging contest recently held at Wallace State Community College. Schools represented were Cullman High, Cullman Middle and West Point High.
The Cullman High FFA team won first place. Team members are Evan Dockery, Roman Shields, Landon Franks, Brooks Clark, Forrest Calvert and Carson Starnes.
Second place winner was the Cullman Middle School FFA team. Team members are Camp Smith, Emmaline Powell, Cy Dawsey, Dany Arzola and Landyn Henry.
The West Point High School FFA team won third place. Team members are Mikhail Dujoud. Baley Miller, Dawson Smith, Shawn Sanford and Jake Wray.
High Point scorer for the event was Cullman High’s Forrest Calvert.
The contest was a combined effort of the Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District, Alabama Forestry Commission, Cullman County Forestry Planning Committee and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The purpose of the event is to stimulate student interest in forestry, promote forestry instruction in the agricultural education curriculum, and recognize students who learn and demonstrate competence in forestry.
As part of the competition, team members demonstrate knowledge of timber cruising/volume estimating, timber stand improvement, tree identification, and compass orientation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.