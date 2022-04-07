The Cullman County Farm-City Committee was named runner-up for the Best Farm-City Committee Award in Division 1 at the Alabama Farm-City Awards Luncheon and Program April 7 in Birmingham. The county also earned the Best Farm-City Tour and Scrapbook. For each award, the county committee earned a cash reward Alabama Farm Credit. From left are Alabama Farm Credit’s Wendy Tysinger; Cullman County Committee Co-Chairs Leisa Van Gundy and Leonard Slay; and Alabama Farm-City Committee Chair Jeff Helms.