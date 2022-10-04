The Cullman County Fair returns this Thursday, Oct. 6. As the rides that will soon thrill and excite the more adventurous members of the community are being constructed, those who opt for a tamer experience are preparing entries for one or more of the fair’s many exhibitions.
Those with a long history of competing should pay special attention to the entry form’s guidelines since there have been several major changes to the exhibitor instructions for the Crops and Honey, Home Canned Goods, Baked Goods, Horses, Goats, and Pets categories this year. Rabbits and dogs have traditionally competed in their own individual categories, but have now been absorbed into the Pets category. The Potted Plants exhibit has also been discontinued.
The daily livestock competitions will begin Saturday evening with a Mini-horse show at 6 p.m. and conclude the following Thursday with an Open Cattle Show. Other animal shows to take place within the 157 Tractor Co. Arena include: Youth Pet Show on Sunday, Sheep and Goats on Monday, Youth Cattle Judging and Youth Cattle Show on Tuesday, and Youth Horse Show on Wednesday.
The Miss Cullman County Fair competition is set to take place Tuesday, Oct 11 at 7 p.m. in the Coca-Cola Arena. The Tiny and Petite Fair Princess Pageant will begin just two hours after Thursday’s opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and will begin the daily pageant schedule. The Little Fair Princess Pageant will be held on Monday, the Junior Fair Princess Pageant will be Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the Teen Fair Princess Pageant will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13.
There will also be the staple displays of games, deep-fried foods and attractions that the fair has been known for as well as farmhouse petting zoos and trapeze and motorcycle shows taking place every day.
General admission will be $7 at the gate with children under ten being granted free admission and unlimited ride passes available for $30 on weekends and $25 throughout the week. However, $25 “all-in-one” passes will be available at both the fair office and most People’s Bank locations until noon on Thursday.