Cullman County Fair

Contest entries are displayed in an exhibit building Wednesday afternoon at the Cullman County Fairgrounds.

 By Amanda Shavers

The Cullman County Fair begins Thursday night, kicking off a week of rides, games, exhibits and pageants. 

The fair will run from Oct. 7-16, with gates opening every day at 5 p.m. at the Cullman County Fairgrounds, located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW.

Along with the usual rides and midway games that the fair is known for, the annual event will also feature local exhibitions, animal showings and the fair princess and fair queen pageants. 

Here are some of the highlights of the fair’s events over the next week:

Oct. 7: 

5 p.m.- Gates open for opening ceremony

7 p.m.- Tiny and Petite Fair Princess Pageants

Oct. 10: 

6 p.m.- Youth Dog Show

Oct. 11

Student Day- Free admission for city, county and homeschool students until 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m.- Youth Cattle Judging and Youth Cattle Shows

7 p.m.- Little Fair Princess Pageant

Oct. 12

6 p.m.- Combined Sheep and Goat Shows

7 p.m.- Miss Cullman County Fair Pageant

Oct. 13

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.- Free admission for senior citizens

6:30 p.m.- Youth Horse Show

Oct. 14

6 p.m.- Rabbit Show

7 p.m. Junior and Teen Fair Princess Pageants

Oct. 16

5 p.m. Open Cattle Show

The full calendar of events can be found at cullmanfair.org.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

0
0
0
0
0

