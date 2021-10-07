The Cullman County Fair begins Thursday night, kicking off a week of rides, games, exhibits and pageants.
The fair will run from Oct. 7-16, with gates opening every day at 5 p.m. at the Cullman County Fairgrounds, located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW.
Along with the usual rides and midway games that the fair is known for, the annual event will also feature local exhibitions, animal showings and the fair princess and fair queen pageants.
Here are some of the highlights of the fair’s events over the next week:
Oct. 7:
5 p.m.- Gates open for opening ceremony
7 p.m.- Tiny and Petite Fair Princess Pageants
Oct. 10:
6 p.m.- Youth Dog Show
Oct. 11
Student Day- Free admission for city, county and homeschool students until 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m.- Youth Cattle Judging and Youth Cattle Shows
7 p.m.- Little Fair Princess Pageant
Oct. 12
6 p.m.- Combined Sheep and Goat Shows
7 p.m.- Miss Cullman County Fair Pageant
Oct. 13
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.- Free admission for senior citizens
6:30 p.m.- Youth Horse Show
Oct. 14
6 p.m.- Rabbit Show
7 p.m. Junior and Teen Fair Princess Pageants
Oct. 16
5 p.m. Open Cattle Show
The full calendar of events can be found at cullmanfair.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.