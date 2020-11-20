In a packed meeting room with a packed agenda and commissioner Kerry Watson joining remotely while in quarantine, the Cullman County Commission took care of business Thursday night, approving the purchase of equipment and grant applications and allowing for roll-off sanitation containers.
A resolution for Farm-City Week and the retirement of a long-time county official drew a crowd to the commission meeting.
The commission recognized Phillip Patterson who is retiring after 25 years with the county. Patterson previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office and then moved to the county sanitation department.
“Every time we’ve called on him and asked him to do anything, he’s bent over backwards to do it,” said Commissioner Garry Marchman.
“It’s truly been a pleasure working with you all the years I’ve worked with you,” added Chairman Jeff Clemons.
Among the many items on the agenda was the purchase of six new dump trucks at a cost of $942,030. Marchman said the cost of purchasing the new trucks are offset by the cost of selling the previous trucks.
“These trucks we drive them for a year at no cost to the taxpayers,” he said. “Because of the federal tax exemption we’re able to turn around and sell them for more than what we paid for them after driving them for a year.”
In a split vote with Clemons breaking the tie, the commission approved the use of private roll-off sanitation containers. Marchman said, “It wouldn’t affect any other part of our sanitation.” He and Clemons voted for the measure.
The commission also approved the purchase of 14 new buses for CARTS at a total cost of $954,268 with a local match of $95,426.80 and an additional $9,030 for cameras. The county was able to use CARES Act funding to help offset the cost.
The commission also approved payment to Johnston Technologies for battery cabinet services for the Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $5,094; renewal of property insurance with Traveler’s for $645,525, a 6 percent increase over last year; NARCOG dues of $56,299; and payment to the Alabama Secretary of State for postage on voter notifications to update voter rolls. They also approved adding more touch-free dryers and hand sanitizer stations to county restrooms to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Commissioners also gave their approval to grant applications including a $250,000 Rebuild Alabama grant; a $29,183 Homeland Security grant; and a $12,000 State Mortuary Operations grant for $12,000. None of the grants require the county to match funding.
In other business the commission:
- Appointed Darla West to the Department of Human Resources Board
- Approved the Farm City Week proclamation
- Authorized Clemons to sign an agreement waiver and consent with the law firm of Baker Donalson for the filing of CARES Act reimbursements
- Authorized Clemons to files for CARES Act reimbursement for public safety personnel
- Approved conducting a water rate study through St. John and Associates
- Extended bids from Traffic Sign Inc. for traffic signs; J.C. Cheek for traffic striping and McPherson Companies and W.H. Thomas Oil Co. for motor oil, hydraulic fluid, transmission fluid and grease.
The next meeting of the Cullman County Commission will be Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., following a 4:30 p.m. work session.
