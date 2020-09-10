Three local Alabama Bicentennial Projects received special plaques commemorating their outstanding contribution to Alabama’s recent bicentennial celebration. The town of Colony, Wallace State College and the Cullman County Museum were singled out for their celebration of the state’s bicentennial.
Between Mar. 3, 2017, and Dec. 14, 2019, every county, more than 200 local community committees and dozens of organizations throughout the state participated in Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration. They undertook hundreds of projects and activities over the three-year celebration. From those, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and 41 to receive commendations. All made a significant and/or lasting contribution to the state’s commemoration.
“Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” notes Alabama Bicentennial Commission executive director Jay Lamar. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.”
The specially made bronze plaque names the Colony Mural Display, the Wallace State Musical Salute and the Cullman County Museum’s Discovery Adventure and will be displayed at the Colony Educational Complex, Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts Building and the Cullman County Museum.
Drew Green, the chair for the local Bicentennial Committee, said, “We had a great committee with participants from all over the county. A lot of hard work went into these projects and these beautiful plaques are a great way the state Bicentennial Commission recognized the Cullman County Bicentennial Committees leadership role in the Bicentennial celebration.”
In plaque presentations in Colony and at the museum on Wednesday, Green noted that the Cullman County Bicentennial Committee was committed to highlighting all areas of the County. The museum created signs commemorating the state’s bicentennial with brochures that pointed visitors to historical areas throughout the county. “That was our goal, to represent the whole county,” he said.
“This is a great honor,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs. “We’re really proud of this.”
Among the award recipients were exhibitions, school projects and city murals. Many initiatives were locally focused, while others involved regional or even statewide interests. Many are especially notable for their long-term relevance and impact.
The awards also represented every region of the state and ranged from small towns to major metropolitan centers. Community partners included junior colleges, county commissions and historic sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.