Cullman County Administrator John Bullard has been elected the 2022-2023 First Vice President of the Association of County Administrators of Alabama (ACAA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s county administrators. Bullard was elected to the position at the recent ACAA Annual Conference.
“I’m grateful that my colleagues across the state have entrusted me with this important responsibility, and I look forward to working closely with each of them on a consistent basis to improve our administrative capabilities across Alabama’s 67 counties,” Bullard said.
Before moving into the role of ACAA First Vice President, Bullard served as ACAA’s Second Vice President.
ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield expressed his confidence in Bullard’s abilities, stating: “John is a proven leader, poised and willing to make a tremendous impact on the Association and counties across the state. He has proven his genuine desire and sense of responsibility to make government better and more efficient in his home county and across the state as Second Vice President. I know he will bring that same mindset and dedication to this new role.”
Bullard was appointed Cullman County Administrator in January 2021.
The Association of County Administrators of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. The organization promotes the professionalism, efficiency, improvement and unity of county government and its services in Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.