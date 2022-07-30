The Cullman County Fraternal Order of Police are ensuring that students are equipped to begin the school year through through donations to local school administrators.
During a special called board meeting Thursday, July 28, the CCFOP presented the Cullman County School Board with a check for $1,200.
“We will make sure it is in the proper hands and it goes where it’s needed,” CCS Superintendent Kyle Kalloff said.
One day prior, the CCFOP presented the Cullman County Board of Education with a check for $5,200 for the same intended purpose of providing children with school supplies.
In other business the CCS board:
• Approved the 2022-2023 supplement schedule.
• Approved a stipend for four Child Nutrition Program managers for performing supervisor duties during the 2022 Summer Curbside and Camp feedings.
• Approved a stipend for the following employees who received Crisis Prevention Training for certification on July 14: McKenzie Kennedy, Jennifer Wray, April Jochum, Jamie Hampton, Leslie Pouliot, Lindsey Hill, Chris Quattlebaum, Renata Puckett and Brett Hazelrigs.
• Approved a stipend for the following employees who attended the West Elementary Leadership Team Meeting: Kristy White, Kristie Noblett, Anglela Hall, Misty Waldrop, Kathy Thornhill, Misti Murphy, Mary Beth Cleveland and Miranda Gunter.
• Approved a stipend for the following teachers who participated in creating the ELA pacing guides and grading parameters at Cullman Middle School: Lindsay Hill, Katie McGee, Kristen Walker and Courtney Waters.
• Approved a stipend for the following employees who attended the Elementary Textbook Committee meeting: Tayler Daniel, Kristen Lang, Melony Edwards, Angela Hall, Candice Grobe, Nia Jones, Blakely Burns, Jennifer Hill, Kristi Jackson, Ashley Garrison, Cortney Peed and Amanda Stidham.
• Approved a stipend for the following Cullman High School teachers to attend the ELA A+ training: Denise Burroughs, Molly Gambrill, Danna Putman, Tyler Pitzing, Robin Cook and Caroline Lunsford.
• Approved an advanced three-year TEAMS contract with Emilee Alexander valid through the 2025 school year.
• Approved a preliminary TEAMS contract with Lauren Shelton valid for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved a supplement contract with Linda Bean to provide Band Director services for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved a contract with Michael Kelpatrick to provide systemwide lawn care beginning August 1.
• Approved a contract with Emily Bussman to provide art education services for Head Start and Pre-k classrooms August 1-May 31, 2023.
• Approved a Head Start policy revision for policy number PO-PMQI19.
Board member Joey Orr abstained from voting on the previous items. CCS Board President Amy Carter abstained from voting on the following items.
• Approved to rescind preliminary TEAMS one-year contract with Heather Carter.
• Approved an advanced three-year TEAMS contract with Heather Carter valid until the 2025 school year.
• Approved to salvage a “Being a Writer Set” from East Elementary.
• Approved to salvage four office desks and four hutches from Cullman City Head Start.
• Revised the Cullman City Head Start and Cullman City Head Start Pre-K 2022-2023 calendar.
• Accepted the following resignations: Pam Parks (PreK/Special Needs Teacher at Cullman City Primary School), Brianna Bauer (6th Grade Teacher at East Elementary School), Danielle Akridge (Part-time Art Teacher at Cullman City Primary School), Caleigh Anderson (Extended Day Program Teacher at East Elementary School) and Trinity Doss (Child Nutrition Program Worker at Cullman City Schools).
• Accepted the following transfers: Laurel Waddle (from Reading Intervention Teacher at Cullman City Primary School to Classroom Teacher at East Elementary School), LeAnn West (from Instructional Assistant at West Elementary to Bookkeeper at East Elementary), Emily Hines (from ARI Reading Specialist at West Elementary School to Elementary Curriculum Coordinator/Federal Programs at the Central Office) and Misty Waldrop (from Library Media Specialist at West Elementary to Technology Integration Specialist at the Central Office).
• Approved the conditional employment for the following: Emily Smallwood (Instructional Aide for Cullman City Schools), Anna Anderson (Part-time STEM Teacher at Cullman City Primary School), Paige Victoria Hamm (General Education Teacher at East Elementary), Brittany Bledsoe (Child Nutrition Program Worker), Lauren Robbins (Child Nutrition Program Worker), Mary Marinakis (Custodian at Cullman Middle School), Leigh Anne Combs (Extended Day Program Assistant at Cullman City Primary), Sophie Corliss (Extended Day Program Assistant at Cullman City Primary), Bella Wooten (Extended Day Program Assistant at Cullman City Primary), Valinda Green (Special Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary), Stacy DeSilvey (Speech Language Pathologist at West Elementary) and Tammie Dunkling (Part-time Speech Language Pathologist at Cullman City Schools).
• Accepted the resignation of Brianna Bauer as Scholars Bowl Team Coach and Veterans Day Program.