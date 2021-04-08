Students and staff members in the Cullman City School System will still be required to wear a mask or face covering when indoors and in close proximity to others after the state's mask order expires Friday.
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff issued a statement Thursday afternoon to make the announcement.
"As Governor Ivey intends to remove the mask requirement from the public health order on April 9, 2021, the Cullman City School System will amend the procedure on masks/facial coverings as well. Effective Monday, April 12, masks will only be required in indoor settings in which three feet separation cannot be maintained for less than fifteen minutes.
"Although the trend of active cases in our school system has been minimal over the last two months, there is still the threat of Coronavirus impacting our employees who are part of the most vulnerable population during this pandemic. Adherence to this amended procedure is appreciated in advance and we look forward to successfully finishing a historic school year in the city of Cullman and state of Alabama."
The Cullman County School System will not be requiring the use of face masks after Friday. During last month's meeting of the Cullman County School Board, Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said masks will be optional for students and staff members after the state's order ends.
"We're not going to require anyone to wear a mask after April 9th, but if they're more comfortable doing that, we'll make sure they're fine doing that," he said.
