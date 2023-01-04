With 2023 now underway, Cullman City Schools is seeking community feedback to gauge key priorities, ideas and goals for the district’s strategic plan for the future.
School leaders will conduct three community meetings this month to gather feedback and perception data from parents and community members to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years. The meetings are open to the public and anyone in the Cullman community is invited to attend.
The meetings are set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Terri Pines; Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at West Elementary School cafeteria; Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Cullman High School’s Tillman Hall.
Along with the three public community meetings, district leaders will also host feedback sessions with system employees and several different community groups to ensure as many perspectives are being heard while the plan is formed.
The goal of these meetings is to gather feedback in six key areas: student safety and support; technology; curriculum and assessment; employees; finances and resources; and facilities. These categories were defined to support the pillars of Cullman City Schools: student services; curriculum and instruction; and operations.
“It is incredibly important to gather input from stakeholders when planning. Through this process, we hope to gather perception data on what we are doing well and where we can improve,” Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff explains. “Before the end of the 2022-2023 school year, I want to present a community-driven road map to the board aligned to financial and human resources that will help us grow and meet the needs of the students and families we serve for years to come.”
