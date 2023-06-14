Jerry Mercer, representing the accounting firm Mercer and Associates, presented last year’s audit report to the Cullman City Board of Education on Tuesday, June 13, which he described as “a work of art.”
Mercer said very few school boards the company worked with this year were without some type of issue when it came to the federal funding they received. That was not the case when it came to reviewing the books submitted by Cullman City Schools, although Mercer said his team “looked very hard.”
“That’s very hard work to get ahead of those issues, and if you don’t get ahead of it and you get behind it then you’ve done something wrong. But that did not happen to you guys this year and believe me, we looked hard,” Mercer said.
Mercer praised the open lines of communications his team had with both state officials in Montgomery and the accounting staff with CCS for aiding in the process which resulted in a healthy audit for the district.
The board also offered their own praise for the works of several student artists which received positive reviews when entered in the Fourth Congressional District Art Competition. Winning entries in the competition will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year. Three students from Cullman High School received winning ribbons in the competition.
- Elianna Hollis received first place in drawing which also earned her a presidential scholarship to Wallace State Community College.
- Delanie Stacener received second place in photography.
- Betzy Silva received third place in photography.
In other business the board
- Approved to revise the student code of conduct.
- Approved the 2023-2024 extracurricular supplement template.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for clinical experiences.
- Approved the contract with Susan Nesmith as a PT EL teacher.
- Approved the one year preliminary Teams Contracts with Madison Crenshaw, Kyle Morris, Donna Brunetti and Tiffani Schwaiger.
- Appoved the one year advanced Teams contracts with Michael Crocker, Jonathan Brett Hazelrigs, Lauren Shelton, Elizabeth Pylant, Kelsey Williams and Aaron Avery.
- Approved a five year advanced Teams contract with John Drake.
- Approved the contract with Tammie Dunkling to provide VI and SLP services.
- Approved the contract with Tammy Sargent to provide Phychometry services.
- Approved the contract with McKenzie Kennedy to provide Speech and Language services.
- Approved the contract with Bobby Hill to provide custodial services.
- Revised the Child Nutrition Program Coordinator job description.
- Approved a career technical education marketing position be created at Cullman High School and Cullman Middle School.
- Approved a stipend for Erika Lee to attend medication recertification training on July 26.
- Approved a stipend for Kayla Rogers to attend professional development training on June 20.
- Approved a mental health interagency agreement with Cullman City Head Start.
- Revised the 2023-2024 Cullman City Head Start calendar.
- Approved the contract with Leslie Dawson to provide CNP operation services.
- Approved the contract with Sharon Drake to provide technology integration services.
- Approved the 2023-2024 Head Start grant application/budget which includes a salary schedule, training/technical assistance plan, school readiness goals and a self assessment/improvement plan.
- Gave the Cullman Shooting Team permission to travel to the SCTP National Shooting Competition in Marengo, Ohio from July 7-13.
- Approved to salvage technology equipment that has reached the end of life for operation and warranty purposes.
- Salvaged an inoperable gym curtain and old basketball goals in Bearcat Arena.
- Approved the retirement of Child Nutrition Program Director Dreama Young.
Accepted the following resignations
- Lucero Michaus Lejarazo — Teacher at Cullman City Head Start.
- Leigh Anne Combs — Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Head Start.
- Brad Bay — Teacher and Cullman High School football coach.
- Heath Saint — Teacher and Cullman High School football coach.
- Dylan Sessions — Part-time special education instructional assistant.
Accepted the following transfers
- Sonya Marinakis — From secretary/bookkeeper at Cullman Middle School to receptionist at Cullman City Primary School.
- LeAnn West — from bookkeeper at East Elementary to bookkeeper at Cullman Middle School.
- Approved the conditional employment of the following employees:
- Morgan Smith — Physical education instructional assistant.
- Vanessa Bagwell — Special education instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School.
- Susan Watts — Long-term substitute general education teacher at Cullman City Primary School.
- Claudia Graves — Cullman High School math teacher.
- Glenda Bates — Intervention teacher at West Elementary.
- Benjamin Heatherly — Career and technical educators in training program instructor.
- Kelsey Perkins — East Elementary school counsellor.
- Loren Heatherly — East Elementary general education teacher.
- Hannah Gaimbrone — East Elementary speech/language pathologist.
- Approved a supplemental contract with Mark Stephens for Cullman City Schools Athletic Director.
- Approved a supplemental contract with Stu Studeman for head boys basketball coach.
- Approved the following community coaches:
- Jason Parrish — Cullman High School basketball.
- Claudia Graves — Cullman Middle School basketball and volleyball.
- John Bullen — Cullman High School football.
- Bradley Pounds — Cullman High School football.
- Drew Ball — Cullman High School football.
- Abby Sosa — Cullman High School dance.
- Jada Golden — Cullman High School basketball.