Cullman City Schools has named the new principals who will take over at Cullman High School and Cullman City Primary School next school year.
Allison Tuggle, current Cullman High School assistant principal, will be the new principal at Cullman High School following the departure of current principal Kim Hall.
Elizabeth Shaddix, former guidance counselor at West Elementary School and current math coach at Cullman City Primary School, will be the new principal at Cullman City Primary School. Shaddix will take over following the departure of current Cullman City Primary School principal Tricia Culpepper.
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff noted the school board had more than 30 applicants for the Cullman High vacancy and more than 40 applicants for the Cullman City Primary School opening — and he is confident the board has made the right selections.
“Throughout the interview process we had in-depth educational conversations with some amazing administrators. I want to thank all who applied and more importantly those who we had the opportunity to interview. As we conclude these searches, I’m excited about the two principals approved this evening,” Kallhoff said. “Both Mrs. Shaddix and Mrs. Tuggle are already in our school system and have proven records of making a difference in the lives of the students we serve. I truly believe both of these administrators will value, protect, and promote the Cullman City School System standard that has made us one of the top school systems in Alabama. Congratulations to them both.”
Tuggle said she is humbled and thankful to be taking the reins at Cullman High School, and said she believes her experience as an assistant principal at the school in recent years will serve her well in the new role.
“It is an honor to be part of a school system with such talented students and community support,” she said. “Serving as CHS Assistant Principal the last four years has allowed me to build relationships with the faculty and staff that I am honored to serve. I want to heartily thank Mrs.Kim Hall without whom it would never have been possible for me to reach this position. I am proud to be a part of the Bearcat Family. Go Bearcats!”
Shaddix said she is honored to be selected as the new principal of Cullman City Primary School, and does not take lightly the exciting challenge of maintaining the already high standards set in place by Culpepper.
“I offer my sincere gratitude to the school board and Mr. Kallhoff for their confidence in me to serve alongside the exceptional staff at CCPS,” Shaddix said. “It is a privilege to be part of an organization that is so committed to educating and developing children. I will do my best to continue the great work Mrs. Culpepper has done and look forward to being a part of this exciting time in Cullman City Schools.”
