Cullman City Schools is investigating an incident that occurred during a Tuesday field trip.
According to a statement from Cullman City Schools, officials received a report that "one of our school buses was encountering problems during a Cullman City Primary School field trip on Tuesday, March 22 while traveling on the interstate."
The statement continued, "Immediately, we directed the driver to pull the bus over to a safe location. No students or faculty were injured, and a second bus driver finished the route and the field trip with no further problems. Cullman City Schools is currently investigating the incident."
The Times will update this report as more information becomes available.