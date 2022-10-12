For parents looking to gain insight into what their children are doing on social media and in digital spaces, Cullman City Schools is hosting a digital awareness for parents seminar on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Cullman High School auditorium. The event is free for parents and community members.
The goal of the seminar is to educate parents on the “good” and “bad” uses of technology and how teenagers and students are using modern apps and social media platforms.
“We’ve all experienced a shift in how today’s students communicate strictly through technology, both on campus and in their personal lives,” district technology coordinator Micheal Fowlkes said. “Let’s just be honest, our kids know way more about apps and social media platforms at a faster pace than we do as parents, and they will be the first to tell us that. So our leadership team developed this idea to educate our parents to be more digitally aware of the platforms that our students are using on a daily basis.”
October is recognized as National Parenting Month, and Cullman City Schools hopes to use the seminar as a chance to give back to local parents and provide resources for them to be more digitally aware. The event will host two main speakers who bring a wealth of knowledge, with key topics set to include internet content filtering, cyberbullying, vaping and environmental sensors, and information about on-campus tools such as digital door access technology.
Attorney Patrick Caver from Hartselle, and Trooper Brandon Bailey from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are set to be the keynote speakers. Caver is nationally recognized for his work and presentation on the “Birds & Bees and the Law” and the importance of monitoring your child’s online activity. Caver will dig into how teens use social media and how that potential misuse pertains to the law. Trooper Brandon Bailey with ALEA (Alabama State Troopers division) will share how the distractions of technology can affect young drivers and other tools to be digitally safe.
“Parents will leave the meeting with a better understanding of how we protect our students on campus and ways to monitor online activity at home,” Fowlkes said.