Just more than two weeks into the new school year the Cullman City Board of Education squared away a few remaining personnel items during a special called meeting on the morning of Friday, Aug. 25.
During the meeting the board:
Approved revisions to the 2023-2024 salary schedule.
- Approved a pair of retroactive contracts with Cullman City Head Start teachers Ginger Wood and Jill Wright, effective on July 31.
- Amended the contract with truancy officer Kevin Wilson for Aug. 1 — July 31, 2024.
- Amended the supplemental contract with the district’s video coordinator John Drake.
- Approved to salvage unused football equipment and uniforms at Cullman High School.
Accepted the following resignations:
- Katie McGee — English Language Arts teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective Sept. 4.
- Susan Cooper — Instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 19.
- Jori Johnson — Instructional aide at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 25.
Approved the following transfers:
- Jason Parrish — from East Elementary School teacher to Cullman High School teacher, effective upon the hiring of a replacement.
- Robyn Nance — from Special Education teacher at Cullman Middle School to 504 specialist/intervention effective Sept. 5.
- Brandi Outzen — from Title I assistant at Cullman City Primary School to receptionist/secretary at Cullman City Primary School.
- Danielle Taylor — from Special Education teacher at East Elementary School to Special Education teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective Sept. 5.
Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:
- Miracle Corley — Special Education instructional assistant at West Elementary School, effective Aug. 28.
- Morgan Johnston — English Language Arts teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective Sept. 4.
- Christy Brock — Part-time Art teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 28.
- Bailey Gamble — Extended day program assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 25.
- Ava Schafer — Extended day program assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 25.