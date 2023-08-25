Cullman City Schools

Just more than two weeks into the new school year the Cullman City Board of Education squared away a few remaining personnel items during a special called meeting on the morning of Friday, Aug. 25.

During the meeting the board:

Approved revisions to the 2023-2024 salary schedule.

  • Approved a pair of retroactive contracts with Cullman City Head Start teachers Ginger Wood and Jill Wright, effective on July 31.
  • Amended the contract with truancy officer Kevin Wilson for Aug. 1 — July 31, 2024.
  • Amended the supplemental contract with the district’s video coordinator John Drake.
  • Approved to salvage unused football equipment and uniforms at Cullman High School.

Accepted the following resignations:

  • Katie McGee — English Language Arts teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective Sept. 4.
  • Susan Cooper — Instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 19.
  • Jori Johnson — Instructional aide at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 25.

Approved the following transfers:

  • Jason Parrish — from East Elementary School teacher to Cullman High School teacher, effective upon the hiring of a replacement.
  • Robyn Nance — from Special Education teacher at Cullman Middle School to 504 specialist/intervention effective Sept. 5.
  • Brandi Outzen — from Title I assistant at Cullman City Primary School to receptionist/secretary at Cullman City Primary School.
  • Danielle Taylor — from Special Education teacher at East Elementary School to Special Education teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective Sept. 5.

Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:

  • Miracle Corley — Special Education instructional assistant at West Elementary School, effective Aug. 28.
  • Morgan Johnston — English Language Arts teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective Sept. 4.
  • Christy Brock — Part-time Art teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 28.
  • Bailey Gamble — Extended day program assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 25.
  • Ava Schafer — Extended day program assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Aug. 25.

Patrick Camp can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238

