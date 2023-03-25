All but one of the school principals with the Cullman City School district were given a three-year contract extension on Tuesday, March 21, as the Cullman City School Board prepared to bid farewell to East Elementary Principal David Wiggins.
During the board’s first meeting since Wiggins announced his retirement last week, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff took a moment to thank the educator for the dedication he has shown to the district throughout his 17 years in the position.
“As a board, we wish him nothing but the best of luck in his retirement and the next chapter of his life,” Kallhoff said.
Kallhoff also made sure to thank Wiggins personally for the warm welcome his two daughters were given at East Elementary when Kallhoff was appointed as Superintendent halfway through the 2020-2021 school year.
“It’s hard moving in April, having to pull your kids out school and going to a new school where you don’t know anybody. But, you were there and literally welcomed them with open arms. I appreciate you doing that,” Kallhoff said.
Along with the principals of the district’s remaining campuses — Elizabeth Shaddix (Cullman City Primary School), Jay Page (West Elementary), Jake Johnson (Cullman Middle School) and Allison Tuggle (Cullman High School) — Kallhoff’s contract was also extended for an additional three years.
As is customary at each school board meeting, a number of students and faculty were recognized for their most recent achievements.
The Cullman High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleaders were recognized for the following list of achievements:
- The JV Traditional, JV Game Day, Varsity Traditional and Varsity Game Day cheer teams placed 1st in the Space Center Regional Competition.
- At the Magic City Regional competition JV Traditional place 1st and JV Game Day place 2nd. Varsity Traditional and Game Day both place 2nd.
- JV Traditional and Game Day both place 1st in the North Super Regional competition, Varsity Traditional and Game Day place 2nd.
- JV Traditional and Game Day were named 6A State Champions.
- JV Traditional finished 2nd in the National Competition in Orlando, FL. JV Game Day and Varsity Traditional finished 4th and Varsity Game Day finished 7th.
- Emma Jacobson, Karalynn Kallhoff, Darcy Hall, Maddie Witcher, Lexi Sumrall, Jacey Mickle, Lindsey Skinner, Amberly Brown and Kathryn Duelan were all named as part of this year’s All American Team.
Other awards and recognitions presented by the board include:
- Cullman Middle School students Ana Vo, Callie Randall, Isaac Heinze, Sadie Chalkley and Treasure Corley were recognized for being chosen to participate in the Middle School All-State Band.
- Cullman High School students Domenico Brunetti, Grace Bunch, Caden Hornsby, Elijah Putman, Yukino Shichinohe and Logan Walker were selected to participate in the Alabama Bandmaster’s Association’s All-State Band.
- Caden Hornsby (CHS) was named as a finalist in the Alabama Music Educators Association’s Young Composers Competition for his piece “Angel Falls.”
- Elijah Putman (CHS) was selected to participate in the Orchestra Association’s North Region Symphony Orchestra and the Alabama All-State Orchestra Sinfonia.
- Amanda Stidham (CCPS), Hilary Nix (CCPS) and Susan Boyd (CHS) received their National Board Certifications.
- Avielle Shadrick was named CHS Student of the Month.
- Gina Nix was named CHS Teacher of the Month.
- Randy Sweatmon was named CHS Support Person of the Month.
In other business the board:
- Revised the Cullman City Schools Facility Rental Agreement.
- Granted permission to conduct a Head Start and Kindergarten “Camp” at CCPS on August 9 and 10, 2023.
- Revised the 2022-2023 academic calendar to account for weather related missed academic days.
- Revised the Elementary School Principal job description.
- Approved a contract with Yenny Laney to provide translation services.
- Approved a contract with Tiffany Hagan to provide speech and language services.
- Surplussed three hack squat machines from the CHS basketball weight room.
- Granted permission to the CHS Fishing Team to travel to Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee April 14-15.
- Granted permission to the CHS Band to travel to Chicago, Ill. Nov. 17-21 to represent Alabama in the Chicago Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade.
- Approved the retirements of East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins and Student Services Coordinator Dawn Nesmith.
- Accepted the resignations of Extended Day Instructional Assistant Brooklyn Browning and Special Education Teacher Valinda Green.
Approved the following transfers:
- Madeline Files -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at West Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Kelly Robinson -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at West Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Mary Beth Cleveland -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at West
- Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Kristen D. Lang -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at West Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Tayler Davis -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at West Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Kristen Brown -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at East Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School
- (JV23-005). Laurel Waddle -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at East Elementary
- School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Sarah Martin -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at East Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Sheree Parris -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at East Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Pat Harrison -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at East Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Paige Hamm -Transfer from 2nd Grade Teacher at East Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-005).
- Amber Campbell -Transfer from PE. Teacher at East Elementary School to PE. Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-007).
- Joseph McPhillips -Transfer from PE. Teacher at West Elementary School to PE. Teacher 14 time at East Elementary School and Va time at West Elementary School, effective 2023-24 school year when 2nd grade moves to Cullman City Primary School (JV23-008).
- Theresa Bryant -Transfer from aSpecial Education Teacher at East Elementary School to aSpecial Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective August 2, 2023 (JV23-006)
Theresa O’Boyle -Transfer from aSpecial Education Teacher at West Elementary School to aSpecial Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective August 2, 2023 (JV23-006)
- Christa White -Transfer from Child Nutrition Program Worker to Child Nutrition Program Manager at Cullman City Schools (Itinerant), beginning March 22, 2023 (JV23-018)
Approved the conditional employment of Vanessa Bagweel (Special Education Instructional Assistant at CCPS), Abigail Bennett (Special Educational Teacher at CCPS) and Mandy Anderson (Cullman High School Custodian.)