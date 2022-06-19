School may have let out for summer vacation, but the Cullman City School Board are conducting business as usual, taking advantage of the break to conduct some housekeeping during their first meeting of the summer.
The CCS School Board:
Approved the West Elementary School Leadership Team to receive a $125 stipend for attendees to a July 12 meeting.
Approved a Team Sport AHSAA Playoff Incentive
Approved the adoption of the Mosa Mack Science textbook by Cullman Middle School to be used as supplemental science material.
Amended the job description for Technology Integration Specialist.
Proposed the 2023 Fiscal Year Salary Schedule.
Approved the Cullman High School FCCLA to attend the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California June 29-July 3.
Surplussed/Salvaged the following items: Macbook Pro and iPads from Cullman City Primary School, 'Being a Writer' books from East Elementary, band equipment from Cullman High School, biology textbooks from Cullman High School, a broken overhead projector, scanner, and uncirculated books from the Cullman High School Library and technology devices that have reached the end of their operating life/warranty.
Accepted the retirement of Melinda Willingham as Regional Literacy Specialist.
Accepted the resignation of Jeri Entrekin as Special Education Teacher at CCPS.
Accepted the transfer of Amy Gleaton from Career and Technical Education Teacher at CHS to Family and Consumer Science Teacher at Cullman Middle School.
Accepted the transfer of Aimee Bates from Technical Integration Specialist at the Central Office to Assistant Principal at CHS.
Accepted the transfer of Krista Johnson from Kindegarten Teacher at CCPS to AMSTI building based math coach at CCPS.
Approved the conditional employment of Brandace Sims as Assistant Principal and Assistant Head Start Director at CCPS.
Approved the conditional employment of Jennifer Wray as Special Education Teacher at CCPS.
Approved the conditional employment of Caitlin Bowling as Career and Tecnical Education Teacher at CHS.
Approved the conditional employment of Samantha Patterson as Special Education Assistant at Cullman City Schools.
Approved coaching responsibilities for Peyton Colvard as Community Baseball Coach.
Approved coaching responsibilities for Jacob Richter as Community Soccer Coach.