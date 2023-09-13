Cullman City Schools and AmFirst Credit Union recognized a student and two employees from West Elementary School during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
Sixth grader, Tillman Oldacre was honored along with staff member, Deanna Little and faculty member, Kathy Thornhill.
The system’s efforts to assist students with mental health issues got a boost when members of the Stephen K. Griffith Memorial Fund foundation presented the system with $10,000 to support mental health awareness.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget
- Approved the Five Year Capital Plan
- Approved contract with Dr. Bryan Boozer to provide vision services from Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
- Approved contract with ENT Associates of Alabama, PC for audiological services from Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
- Approved contract with Beth Wooten to provide auditory-verbal therapy from Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
- Approved contract with Brooks’ Place to provide services to CCS long-term alternative school, Turning Point, from Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
Approved contract with
- Brooks’ Place to provide mental health services from Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
- Approved contract with Erica Ball to provide homebound services from Oct. 1, 2023- May 31, 2024
- Approved contract with Stacie Owen to provide homebound services from Oct. 1, 2023- May 31, 2024
- Approved service agreement with Bridges Behavior Therapy & Consulting from Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
- Approved program services contract with Lemoine for the Cullman High School addition project
- Approved program services contract with Lemoine for the Cullman Intermediate School project
- Approved contract with Glenwood, Inc to provide austism and full comprehensive assessments from Sept. 13, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024
- Approved Cullman High School varsity, jv, gameday and traditional cheer teams to travel to Orlando, Fla. Feb. 8-14, 2024 to compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championship
- Approved salvage of Ipads and laptops from Cullman City Primary School
The board approved the resignation of Summar Hampton, Head Start auxiliary teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 25, 2023 and the transfer of Delores Clark, CNP Worker at Cullman High School to CNP Manager at West Elementary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023.
The board approved the conditional employment, (Under the terms of the Child Protection Act of 1999, Act No. 2022-457) pending certification and paraprofessional requirements as applicable, for the following:
- Phyllis Thompson, long term substitute for social science teacher at Cullman High School, effective Aug. 16, 2023
- 8. Goldie Ford, special education instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
- Carla Denning, special education instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
- Amber Gay, special education instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
- Stephanie Bagwell, Head Start pre-K auxiliary teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
- Jaime Barber, elementary teacher at East Elementary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
- Monica Cates, special education teacher at East Elementary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
- Avery Layton, extended day program assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 13, 2023
The board also approved five unpaid leave days for Kristi Jackson, from May 20-24, 2024 and family leave for Valerie Parris, from Sept. 12, 2023-Nov. 7, 2023. Subject to change per physician’s certification.
The board went into executive session to discuss “the consideration to offer the purchase, sale, exchange, lease, or market value of real property.”
The next regular board meeting will be Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at Cullman High School.