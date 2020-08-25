Incumbents won the day for the Cullman City Council, as all four seats up for election went to its current members.
Incumbent Andy Page beat challenger Brad Smith for Place 1 on the council in the tightest race of the evening, receiving 1,830 (54.1 percent) votes to Smith's 1,551 (45.9 percent).
Page, who was first elected to the council in 2008, said he is looking forward to continuing his work in office, and thanked his family and everyone else who showed their support during the campaign.
"I had so many good people in Cullman helping me," he said. "The thing I'll remember most is all of the encouragement I got from the citizens and positive feedback, and how they were pleased with what was going on."
For Place 2, David Moss, Jr., earned the biggest victory of the night on the council, with 2,244 (67.3 percent) votes to challenger Tony Townson's 1,091 (32.7 percent).
Moss, who was appointed to his seat on the council in 2018, said securing his first election victory brought feelings of relief and excitement.
"This is the first time that I've gone through an election, and I'm amazed at everybody who ran and I thought there were a lot of good races run," he said. "I'm happy about how it turned out and I'm excited about the next four years."
Johnny Cook won re-election to Place 3 over Gwen Parker, garnering 2,044 (60.2 percent) votes against Parker, who received 1,354 (39.8).
Clint Hollingsworth was elected to another term to Place 4 over challenger Steve Cummings.
Hollingsworth received 1,949 (57.6 percent) votes over Cummings, who received 1,437 (42.4 percent).
City Councilwoman Jenny Folsom (Place 5) ran unopposed for re-election to her seat.
Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.
