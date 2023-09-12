With the Oct. 1 start to the 2023-2024 fiscal year approaching, the city of Cullman approved an annual budget this week that reflects inflation-fueled revenue growth, continued spending on citywide capital improvement projects, a year-long freeze on residential water, sewer and sanitation fees, and an across-the-board pay raise for all full-time city employees.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council approved a $55,290,609 General Fund budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30 of 2024.
That figure represents an overall 4.5 percent bump beyond last year’s $52,899,395 General Fund budget, with notable year-on-year revenue increases coming via a $2.2 million jump in sales and use taxes (to the coming year’s total of $28.6 million), a $500,000 jump in businesses licenses (to the coming year’s total of $4.5 million), a $300,000 jump in interest income (to the coming year’s $400,000), and a $150,000 rise in garbage collection fees (to the coming year’s $3.4 million), among other categories.
Notable revenue dips this year include a drawdown of more than $1 million in funds on hand (from last year’s $1.09 million to the coming year’s $80,000), a $155,000 dip in state grant funds (from last year’s $230,000 to the coming year’s $75,000), and a $100,000 drop in building permit fees (to this year’s total of $600,000), among other categories.
In addition to receiving a 6 percent pay raise in the coming year, all full-time city employees also will receive a one-time annual pay supplement of $800, to be paid out in November of this year. The city also will absorb a 7.4. percent increase in dental and health insurance coverage for employees, while granting free employee membership to the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center as well as discounted rates for employees’ families. The council also renewed for the coming year its current employee benefit arrangement providing free Air Evac flight transport to employees in the event of a medical emergency.
Cullman City Schools will benefit from a $1.4 million year-on-year increase in local ad valorem tax revenues, which jumped from $9 million in the previous budget to $10.4 million for 2023-2024. Together with a separate $600,000 capital improvement commitment for the coming fiscal year, city funds and municipal property taxes will supply an even $11 million to the city school system over the next year.
In addition to continuing its ongoing debt service on a pair of bond issues dating from 2016 and 2021, the city also will commence a new round of payments next year on a $3.88 million municipal bond issue drafted at the start of 2023 to fund citywide sewer upgrades. At its Monday meeting, the council also approved a 30-year bond issue to fund its 50/50 contribution toward the purchase of the Cullman County Landfill, after the Cullman County Commission — the other municipal partner in the deal — signed off on its equal share of the $27 million purchase earlier this year.