As anyone who has some type of connection with school aged children can attest to, fundraising events are fairly commonplace. This is no different for the students of Cullman Christian School. What is different however, is that the Feed the Need campaign is not your typical fundraiser.
Proceeds raised by this campaign will go directly to benefit the school, however, the first portions of those funds will used to purchase supplies to prepare meals for those less fortunate. Elementary Counselor Candase Wilkins said that the event not only benefits the students by providing funding for the school, but teaches them a valuable lesson.
“We wanted to teach our kids to not just think of themselves, but to think of others and to be a part of something bigger,” she said.
For the fourth year, the fundraiser will have its culmination at an annual Packing Day Party, where the school’s gym will be transformed into an FDA approved packing facility and students will prepare and package meals. Regardless of the amount of funds raised, 10,000 meals will be prepared and then distributed to schools and orphanages in Haiti, while roughly 200 will be sent to local food banks.
Wilkins said that for the students, the event is a highlight of their year and that they will often begin asking when it will take place months in advance. She said the community response has been equally enthusiastic as well.
“We have found that our community partners get really excited and encouraged with us when we say we want them to sponsor our kids to do this mission. We find that they get excited knowing that they’re not just buying like a tub of cookie dough that’s going to sit in their refrigerator, they’re doing something that will touch a life,” she said.
Donations can be made online at https://p2p.onecause.com/ccsftn